QuakeCon at Home 2020 Digital Event Set for August 7 to 9

Bethesda Softworks announced it will host QuakeCon at Home 2020 from August 7 to 9. It is a digital only version of the annual gaming event. It will feature "round-the clock programming," tournaments, charity fundraising, and more.

Here is an overview of the digital event:

This year, due to COVID-19, QuakeCon at Home will be a global, totally online event – kicking off August 7 and ending August 9 – filled with three days of livestreams from around the world, tournaments (of course!), charity fundraising, and more. And the BYOC – the heart of QuakeCon – is going virtual, using Twitch Teams to bring fans together through games in new ways.

QUAKECON AT HOME HIGHLIGHTS

Global Super Stream

QuakeCon at Home will feature a weekend packed with streamed content from around the globe, kicking off on Friday, August 7, at 11:00 a.m. CST with Bethesda’s QuakeCon Digital Welcome. The event schedule will feature round-the clock programming with special influencer streams, surprises, and our very own Bethesda Community teams from around the globe—all streaming from home in support of charitable causes. Stay tuned for more info, including the full stream schedule, in the coming weeks!

QuakeCon Twitch Team

Playing and sharing games with friends in the BYOC is the core of QuakeCon, and this year the global QuakeCon community will unite and connect for the first time through the official QuakeCon at Home Twitch Team. The Team will celebrate QuakeCon, play and share games, and help raise money for the QuakeCon-supported charities. Some players will be featured on the QuakeCon Twitch Team page. We will be releasing more details on how players can register to join the QuakeCon at Home Twitch Team soon.

eSports Tournament

It’s not QuakeCon without a tournament full of frags, so that too has gone virtual for 2020. The 2019 to 2020 Quake Pro League season will conclude at our Quake World Championship, Sunday, August 9 at 4:00 p.m. CST. From the comfort of their own homes, the top 24 players around the globe will compete to win their share of $150,000 Prizing and the title of Season Champion. Quake fans can watch online live via the Global Super Stream—stay tuned for details.

Charity Initiatives

Raising money for charities has been a key part of QuakeCon for years, and attendees have made a huge impact for local, national and international groups. We are excited to continue this legacy in both a global and local way. QuakeCon players will be able to donate to organizations directly from the official QuakeCon at Home Twitch stream, including Direct Relief, UNICEF, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and The Trevor Project.

Animal Charities

Everyone will miss the good doggos who visit the Exhibit Hall every year, so this year we are bringing the furry fundraising global. QuakeCon at Home will have new, exclusive “Dogvahkiin” and “Catodemon” t-shirts for sale, with all Bethesda proceeds going to both our long-time Dallas animal adoption partner, Dallas Pets Alive, as well as FOUR PAWS, an international charity raising money for all kinds of animals worldwide.

Official QuakeCon at Home Swag

With luck, this will be the only QuakeCon at Home we ever have to hold, so this year’s tee-shirt will be truly one-of-a-kind. QuakeCon collectors can pre-order QuakeCon at Home merch today to complete the set and receive it in time for the live event.

THANKS TO OUR AMAZING PARTNERS!

As always, a special round of thanks to the amazing QuakeCon partners who help make the event possible every year. This year’s partners include:

Alienware

Bawls

Corsair

Discord

Elgato

Modders Inc

noblechairs

NZXT

Pecos Pete

Razer

Steel Series

