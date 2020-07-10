Far Cry 6 Leaked Ahead of July 12 Ubisoft Digital Event - News

A listing for Far Cry 6 has appeared on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store. The PlayStation Store listing confirms the game will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. However, a release on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC are also likely, as previous entries in the series have been mulitplatform releases.

The game will feature Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito.

Far Cry 6 will be announced during the Ubisoft Forward digital event on Sunday, July 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, which was confirmed by the official Far Cry Twitter account.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.

Key Features:

Fight for Freedom – Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.

– Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation. Yara Torn Apart – Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.

– Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara. Guerrilla Firepower – Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.

Pre-Order Bonus:

Pre-order now to get a state-of-the-art “Discos Locos” weapon and a skin for Chorizo.

PlayStation 5 Upgrade:

Upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version: This digital Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 game gives access to the corresponding Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available.

Requires a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a PlayStation Network registration, additional storage, and Broadband internet connection. May incur bandwith usage fees.

Thanks ResetEra.

