Marvel's Iron Man VR Debuts in Ninth on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II has remained at the top of the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 5, 2020.

Marvel's Iron Man VR has debuted in ninth place. Ring Fit Adventure races up two spots to take second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to take third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops from third to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Rainbow Six Siege Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated Marvel's Iron Man VR Red Dead Redemption 2

