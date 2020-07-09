World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands on Track to Launch This Fall - News

The Shadowlands expansions for the ever popular MMORPG, World of Warcraft, was announced back in November 2019 at BlizzCon 2019 with a 2020 release window.

Despite many games getting delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and BlizzCon getting cancelled this year, the Shadowlands expansion will be launching this Fall, according to Executive Producer John Hight. Hight is committed to it releasing this year "even if we end up shipping it from our homes."

View the cinematic trailer below:

View the features overview trailer below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

The veil between life and death is no more. Discover what lies beyond the world you know in the next chapter of the World of Warcraft saga--Shadowlands: Coming 2020. In it, you will be able to explore the realm of the dead, pledge yourself to a covenant and shape your destiny, take on the boundless challenge of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and journey through a new leveling experience

