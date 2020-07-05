Xbox Series X and PS5 Graphics Will Make Games As Believable and Realistic as a Movie, Says Epic Games - News

Epic Games' chief technology officer Kim Liberi speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine in an interview discussed the power of the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and how they will make games more immersive.

He says the next generation consoles will have the power to make real-time computer graphics be as believable and realistic as they are in the movies.

"It has been a lifelong dream of mine that real-time computer graphics, and in particular games, can be as believable and realistic as a movie," Liberi said.

"Next-gen graphics and processing power will not only make games more immersive, but will also enable entirely new gameplay concepts that can take advantage of fully dynamic environments and lighting, much-improved physics, smarter AI, and richer multiplayer experiences."

Epic Games earlier this year announced the next generation Unreal Engine, called Unreal Engine 5. The engine will be supported on the PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and mobile platforms. Unreal Engine 5 will be available in preview in early 2021, and in full release late in 2021.

It has been confirmed the Xbox Series X and PC title, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, is being built using Unreal Engine 5.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

