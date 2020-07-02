Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 21 to 27 - Switch, PS4 and Xbox One Up Year-Over-Year - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 363,387 consoles sold for the week ending June 27, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 223,092 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 77,390 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 6,314 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 74,120 units (25.62%). The PlayStation 4 is up 2,775 units (1.26%), the Xbox One is up 18,638 units (31.72%), and the 3DS is down 12,052 units (-65.62%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 363,387 ( 59,013,550 ) PlayStation 4 - 223,092 ( 111,944,951 ) Xbox One - 77,390 ( 48,082,135 ) 3DS - 6,314 ( 75,304,336 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 141,660 PlayStation 4 - 84,543 Xbox One - 59,466 3DS - 3,820

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 105,781 Nintendo Switch - 87,416 Xbox One - 12,755 3DS - 1,380 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 122,732 PlayStation 4 - 26,004 3DS - 1,008 Xbox One - 578

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,579 PlayStation 4 - 6,764 Xbox One - 4,591 3DS - 106

