Switch vs PS3 Sales Comparison in Europe - Close Race Through May 2020

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 3.

Switch Vs. PS3 Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 141,297 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 46,338 - Switch

Total Lead: 368,586 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 14,836,935

PS3 Total Sales: 14,468,349

May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the Switch closed the gap by 141,297 units when you align the launches of it with the PlayStation 3. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 3 by 46,338 units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 3 by 368,586 units.

The PlayStation 3 launched in in Europe in March 2007, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

The 39th month for the Nintendo Switch in Europe is May 2020 and for the PlayStation 3 it is May 2010. The Switch has sold 14.84 million units, while the PlayStation 3 has sold 14.47 million units during the same timeframe.

The PlayStation 3 sold 34.99 million units in Europe during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 20.15 million units to catch up to the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

