Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 Launches Next Week

posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 will launch on July 9. Event Quests for the expansion will also return to the normal rotation starting July 8. The Event Quests schedule will be posted on the game’s official website and in-game on the Notice Board in the Gathering Hub on July 3.

A new developer diary will release on July 3 at 5am PT / 8am ET on the Monster Hunter YouTube and Twitch channels.

View the Alatreon trailer below:

View a teaser if the next developer diary below:

Monster Hunter: World and the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion are available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

