PS5 Is A 'Masterpiece Of Systems Design,' Says Epic Games

Epic Games VP of Engineering Nick Penwarden in an interview with PlayStation Official Magazine says Sony upcoming next generation console, the PlayStation 5, is not only a huge jump in terms of computing and graphics performance, but is also a revolution when you look at the storage.

"The PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece of systems design. Not only is it driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, unlocking new kinds of games and experiences for players to enjoy," said Penwarden.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has previously praised the work Sony has done with the PS5. Epic Games and Sony began talking about the next generation three or four games.

"Sony really did a fantastic job of implementing a new platform around that realization that storage could be revolutionised," he said at the time. "PS5 is built not only on a huge body of flash memory, but also a very high bandwidth and low latency framework for accessing it, and for getting it to wherever you need for any type of work."

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

