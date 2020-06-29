PS5 Is A 'Masterpiece Of Systems Design,' Says Epic Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 920 Views
Epic Games VP of Engineering Nick Penwarden in an interview with PlayStation Official Magazine says Sony upcoming next generation console, the PlayStation 5, is not only a huge jump in terms of computing and graphics performance, but is also a revolution when you look at the storage.
"The PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece of systems design. Not only is it driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, unlocking new kinds of games and experiences for players to enjoy," said Penwarden.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has previously praised the work Sony has done with the PS5. Epic Games and Sony began talking about the next generation three or four games.
"Sony really did a fantastic job of implementing a new platform around that realization that storage could be revolutionised," he said at the time. "PS5 is built not only on a huge body of flash memory, but also a very high bandwidth and low latency framework for accessing it, and for getting it to wherever you need for any type of work."
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
Comments
1) Sony and Epic have some sort of deal/partnership we arent aware of, 2) ....or maybe Sony's new SSD literally blew them away and they are just that stunned by how amazing it is that they seriously cant stop talking about it. I'd like to hope it's the latter lol
Positive Sony article about PS5 = Same usual members coming in to stomp their feet and whine about it and then bring Xbox into it. How dare anybody praise Sony? How much did Sony pay them? Blah blah blah. As if MS has never made partnerships for PR before. The article has nothing to do with MS or its July event so bring it up. So many hypocrites these days that are scared of Sony taking media attention away from Xbox.
I feel like I have seen this headline like 5 times already. How much did Sony pay Epic to be a PR mouthpiece for PS5? They barely mention Xbox Series X at all, even though the 2 consoles are like 85% similar, with the main differentiating factors being the more powerful chipset on XSX, the faster SSD on PS5, and the different development tools and API approaches each will utilize.
Different companies and people are praising both consoles. I presume this impression exists due to PS5 gameplay actually being showed, giving a look at the power of PS5, unlike the XSX event last month which was trailers. This viewpoint may change once Microsoft shows the games on XSX in the July event.
Yeah, different companies are, but one of them just so happens to be the owner of a wisely used and very popular engine, as well as a very popular MP game. I don't see other companies fitting that bill, that are giving XSX the same amount of praise or fine tuning their own engines, ultra specifically for the XSX either, which is why I can see where ppl are coming from, in regards to pointing out some sort of deal being made between EG and Sony.
Upset that they prefer to praise Sony even if MS uses their engine more?
Maybe Epic strongly suggested that SNY emphasize SSD performance in the PS5 design and got what they wanted?
We will see. Xbox will be showing their games in July, so we will see how some of the first games compare, and thus the impact of the SSD in actual games. In theory we know that it has a big impact on texture quality and load times, but how will the framerate and graphical effects be handled in contrast with the Series X will be important to judge the value of this particular SSD I/O spec.