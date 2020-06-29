The Last of Us Part II Dominates the French Charts - Sales

/ 517 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has debuted in first place for another week on the French charts in week 25, 2020, according to SELL. The collector's edition and special edition debuted in third and fourth places, respectively.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) dropped one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) fell from second to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II Collector's Edition The Last of Us Part II Special Edition Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Doom Eternal Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Hey Pikmin Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Red Dead Redemption 2 The Sims 4 Desperados III

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles