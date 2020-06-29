PlayStation Plus Games for July 2020 Announced - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July 2020. There are two games for the PlayStation 4 that will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, with a third bonus game, from July 7 to August 3.

To celebrate 10 years of PlayStation Plus this week, a theme will be available on the PlayStation Store for a limited time. A free online multiplayer weekend will be available on July 4 to 5.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

NBA 2K20 (2K Games)

(2K Games) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Bonus Game: Erica (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

