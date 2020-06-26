Rumor: Xbox Lockhart Specs Leaked in New Document, Weaker Next Gen Console - News

It has been long rumored Microsoft plans to release two next generation consoles, with evidence of two codenames: Anaconda and Lockhart.

The Xbox Series X, the more powerful of the two, was officially unveiled during The Game Awards last December, with the complete specs getting revealed earlier this year. It was discovered the console features an Anaconda snake etched into the mainboard.

The weaker of the two consoles, Lockhart, is said to have a lower price point for gaming at 1080p or 1440p. However, up to this point Microsoft has yet to acknowledge the existence of Lockhart.

A Microsoft document has now been leaked and posted on Twitter. It makes mention of Lockhart and multiple "Project Scarlett consoles."

Sources have told The Verge a special Lockhart mode is available in the Xbox Series X developer kits, which have been codenamed Dante. Lockhart mode features the performance that Microsoft wants to hit with its second console. The specs for Lockhart includes a 4 teraflop GPU, slightly underclocked CPU, and 7.5 GB of RAM.The Xbox Series X boasts a 12 teraflop GPU and 13.5 GB of RAM.

The Lockhart codename is also found in the Xbox One operating system, alongside mentions of Anaconda and Dante. Microsoft plans to launch Lockhart alongside the Xbox Series X, with a likely name of Xbox Series S, this Holiday season. That is if Microsoft doesn't cancel it last minute.

