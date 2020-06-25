July 2020 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for July 2020. Two Xbox One games, one Xbox 360 game and one original Xbox game will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for July are:

Xbox One

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship ($49.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Dunk Lords ($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One

Xbox 360

Saints Row 2 ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Juju ($14.99 ERP): Available July 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the games:

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Play the most complete and authentic WRC simulation yet. Featuring a dynamic weather system with true-to-life physics, preparation and management before each stage are vital as you compete in the sun, rain, and snow. With 50 teams, 14 rallies, and over 100 stages, WRC 8 has the deepest content ever available in an off-road racing title.

Dunk Lords

You can ball… but can you fight? Find out in this fantastic two-on-two basketball beat ‘em up. Choose from 20 of the baddest ballers around, each with special attacks and insane abilities, and battle it out on 15 unique courts. Play powered-up pickup games with four friends or guide your young star, Slice, to the very top in Story Mode. Make sure not to miss out on this new-to-Xbox title!

Saints Row 2

Help the 3rd Street Saints take back their city in the second entry of the explosive, over-the-top franchise, where you can explore a massive open world sandbox by sea, land, or air. Fully customize your characters and complete over 40 story missions and numerous bonus quests to seek vengeance and restore the Saints as the rightful kings of Stilwater.

Juju

Get ready to jump to a new level of adventure! Embark on a dangerous and mystical journey with the shaman panda, Juju, and his lizard sidekick, Peya, to save both his father and world from an ancient evil. Bounce, run, chant, and battle enormous bosses in this beautifully animated and enjoyable platformer.

