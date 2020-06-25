Hitman 2 and Stardew Valley Free to Play This Weekend on Xbox One With Xbox Live Gold - News

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on the Xbox One will be able to play Hitman 2 and Stardew Valley for free this weekend. In Hitman 2 you will get full access to the Miami and New Zealand locations, while in Stardew Valley the entire game is playable.

Both games are currently discounted on the Xbox store. Hitman 2 Gold Edition is on sale for 75 percent off at $25, while Stardew Valley standard edition is 30 percent off at $10.49.

The two games will be free to play starting today and will be available until Sunday, June 28 at 11:59pm PDT / June 29 at 2:59am EDT / 7:59am BST.

