Halo Infinite Teaser Detects A New Signal - News

Ahead of the planned in-depth look at Halo Infinite in July, developer 343 Industries has released a teaser for the game on YouTube and Twitter.

The teaser doesn't include any footage of Halo Infinite, but instead is focused on audio of a transmission intercepted. It features a member of The Banished, the main antagonists from the RTS, Halo Wars 2. This does confirm The Banished will most likely make a return in Halo Infinite.

"The hour approaches," says the voice in the video. "Forces occupy the ring (likely a Halo ring). Within hours it will be under our control and Humanity will burn.

"Their brazen defiance will be all but a memory. No more Prophets, no More lies. We stand together, brothers to the end. We are his will, we are his legacy, we are The Banished."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

