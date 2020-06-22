The Witcher Netflix Series Season 2 Production Resumes on August 17 - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Witcher Netflix series had a very popular first season with a very catchy song about tossing a coin. Unsurprisingly a second season was quickly greenlit as it entered pre-production at the beginning of 2020. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, filming on the second second had to be put on hold.

The official Twitter account for The Witcher Netflix series has revealed in a poem that production on the series will be resuming on August 17.

The series helped boost the popularity of The Witcher video game and book series. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt set a new record with a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam. Sales for the game in the US in December 2019 were 554 percent higher than they were in December 2018.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles