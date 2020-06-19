Cyberpunk 2077 to be Backwards Compatible on Xbox Series X and PS5 on Day One - News

CD PRojekt RED yesterday announced it had delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 17 to November 19. It will launch on the One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The developer via Twitter confirmed the game will be backwards compatible on launch day. A copy of the PS4 version will work on the PS5 and a copy of the Xbox One version will work on the Xbox Series X. An upgrade for the game that takes full advantage of the next generation hardware will be released at a later date for free.

"We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles!," said the developer. "Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!

"A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free."

CD Projekt RED president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski also answered questions on the delay in a conference call.

"“It will be running on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from the launch date, just as it will run on the current Xbox and the next Xbox from day one," said Kicinski.

"It will look better on the next-generation consoles from day one. The technicalities behind it are a little bit different from what [the question] described, but probably no point in going into detail about that. And I can confirm this is not the final update.

"At some point we’re going to have a more robust update for the for the next-gens, which we’re planning to give free of charge to anybody who purchases the PS4 or Xbox One version, but in any case you will be able to play the game on the next-gens from the 19th of November when the game releases, and it will look better than on the next-gens from that moment."

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

