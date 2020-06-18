Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 7 to 13 - Switch Sales Up 50% Year-Over-Year - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 312,514 consoles sold for the week ending June 13, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 210,236 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 82,262 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 6,957 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 104,117 units (49.96%). The PlayStation 4 is down 16,975 units (-7.47%), the Xbox One is up 19,739 units (31.57%), and the 3DS is down 12,225 units (-63.73%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 312,514 ( 58,251,595 ) PlayStation 4 - 210,236 ( 111,398,757 ) Xbox One - 82,262 ( 47,935,749 ) 3DS - 6,957 ( 75,291,183 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 139,460 PlayStation 4 - 72,524 Xbox One - 62,316 3DS - 4,132

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 103,989 Nintendo Switch - 77,717 Xbox One - 14,508 3DS - 1,434 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 83,807 PlayStation 4 - 27,574 3DS - 1,283 Xbox One - 659

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,530 PlayStation 4 - 6,149 Xbox One - 4,779 3DS - 108

