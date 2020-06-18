Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 7 to 13 - Switch Sales Up 50% Year-Over-Year - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 320 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 312,514 consoles sold for the week ending June 13, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 210,236 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 82,262 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 6,957 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 104,117 units (49.96%). The PlayStation 4 is down 16,975 units (-7.47%), the Xbox One is up 19,739 units (31.57%), and the 3DS is down 12,225 units (-63.73%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 312,514 (58,251,595)
- PlayStation 4 - 210,236 (111,398,757)
- Xbox One - 82,262 (47,935,749)
- 3DS - 6,957 (75,291,183)
- Switch - 139,460
- PlayStation 4 - 72,524
- Xbox One - 62,316
- 3DS - 4,132
- PlayStation 4 - 103,989
- Nintendo Switch - 77,717
- Xbox One - 14,508
- 3DS - 1,434
- Switch - 83,807
- PlayStation 4 - 27,574
- 3DS - 1,283
- Xbox One - 659
- Switch - 11,530
- PlayStation 4 - 6,149
- Xbox One - 4,779
- 3DS - 108
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
2 Comments
There's a lot of work to do for Microsoft to regain trust outside Americas with next gen consoles.
Microsoft NEEDS Halo Infinite to be an amazing game to get the console starting off on the right foot. They need it to be like what Breath of the Wild was for the Switch.
