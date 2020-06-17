New Pokemon Snap Announced for Switch - News

/ 419 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has announced New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch. The game is developed by Bandai Namco Studios and doesn't have a release date yet.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Photograph Pokemon in their natural habitats as you adventure through unknown islands!

Seek out and take in-game pictures of Pokemon in their native environments in the New Pokemon Snap game, only for the Nintendo Switch system! You’ll even discover behaviors and expressions you’ve never seen before when you encounter and research lively wild Pokemon.

Explore environments, take in-game pictures and fill your Pokemon Photodex

Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokemon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokemon Photodex!

This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokemon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover and different Pokemon to see!

Photograph lively wild Pokemon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokemon behaviors. The photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokemon Photodex!

Key Features:

See a different side of Pokemon in a new photo-snapping adventure, only on Nintendo Switch.

Research various Pokemon in their natural habitats and capture Pokemon behaviors that you’ve never seen before.

Explore unknown islands with scenery like lush jungles and tropical beaches throughout your journey.

Take in-game photos to make your very own Pokemon Photodex.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles