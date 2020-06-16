Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveal Was Not Misleading, Says Jim Ryan - News

posted 31 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with CNET said the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales announcement during their PlayStation 5 reveal event was not meant to be misleading.

"I can safely say that we would not effectively lead the next-gen portion of the show with something that was either trivial or misleading," Ryan said.

Following the announcement of the game there was some confusion on the game as Sony Interactive Entertainment EVP head of European business Simon Rutter said the game was an "expansion and an enhancement to the previous game."

However, the game was later described as a new game and not just an expansion, and was more like Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Lost Legacy. That game was short than the mainline Uncharted games and was sold for $40, rather than the usual $60 for new games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

