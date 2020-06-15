Invisible, Inc. Out Now for Switch - News

The turn-based tactical stealth game, Invisible, Inc., is launching today for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. It first launched for PC in May 2015, followed by a release on the PlayStation 5 in April 2016 and iOS in October 2016.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tactical Espionage. Take control of Invisible's agents in the field and infiltrate the world's most dangerous corporations. Stealth, precision, and teamwork are essential in high-stakes, high-profit missions, where every move may cost an agent their life.

Key Features:

Character Selection – Start with any of the 10 unlockable agents in the game, plus 8 agent variants, and 10 starting programs to crack corporate security.

– Start with any of the 10 unlockable agents in the game, plus 8 agent variants, and 10 starting programs to crack corporate security. Deep Customization of Builds – Each play through is different as you create your own strategy using agents, items, augments and programs, and adapt to your surroundings.

– Each play through is different as you create your own strategy using agents, items, augments and programs, and adapt to your surroundings. Randomly Generated World – Locations, threats, and loot are randomly generated so each playthrough is vastly different and you’ll never get complacent.

– Locations, threats, and loot are randomly generated so each playthrough is vastly different and you’ll never get complacent. Choose Your Own Game Mode – With five different game modes and extensive custom generation options, each player can play the way they prefer.

– With five different game modes and extensive custom generation options, each player can play the way they prefer. Includes the “Contingency Plan” Downloadable Content – An expansion that extends the campaign time and adds new rewards, agents, programs, and danger to the base game of Invisible, Inc.

