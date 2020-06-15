PS5 Lineup is the Biggest in the History of PlayStation, Says Sony - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last week held their big blowout event for the PlayStation 5 with showcasing dozens of games from popular and new franchises and unveiled the look of the PS5 hardware.

PlayStation’s head of global marketing Eric Lempel in an interview with the official PlayStation podcast said the PS5 has the biggest lineup for any PlayStation console.

"This, by far, is the biggest lineup we have ever had in the history of PlayStation," Lempel said. "We’re so fortunate that we have so many beloved titles and characters that people have grown up with over the years.

"I’m amazed at how well our studios are delivering against the launch timeframe. Today you saw really big, well-established franchises that people have known for years, [including] Gran Turismo, Ratchet and Clank.

"Then you’re seeing somewhat new franchises making an appearance on PlayStation 5, like with our big closer [Horizon Forbidden West]. Then we have one of my favorites, which is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Miles has become such a beloved character, people are absolutely obsessed with him. And now you’re going to get to play him on PS5.

"There was another big one in there, which people have been looking for it for years and that was the Demon’s Souls remake. It’s a really big deal and I’ve been fortunate enough to see it and play it just a bit.

"It’s absolutely beautiful, it’s stunning. When people see this, especially if they’re fans of the title, they’ll be amazed. And if they haven’t played it, this is the way to do it. And then beyond that, Housemarque, which has been with us for generations, showed Returnal today. It looks great."

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan has previously stated there are many more PS5 games currently in development that have yet to be announced.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have yet to be announced.

Thanks GamingBolt.

