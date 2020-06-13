PS5 Timed Exclusives Range From 'A Few Months To A Couple Of Years' - News

/ 2,190 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Thursday held their big blowout event for the PlayStation 5, with showcasing dozens of games and unveiled the look of the PS5 hardware. It has been confirmed some of the third-party games shown during the event will be timed-exclusive to the PS5.

PlayStation’s Head of Global Marketing and Consumer Experience Eric Lempel speaking to the official PlayStation Blog said Sony showcased 13 titles that will be launching exclusively on the PS5. The timed-exclusives will range anywhere from a few months and up to two years.

"Similar to what we did with PS4, our teams spoke with developers well in advance of releasing the product," said Lempel. "And we talked to developers about what they wanted in a next-generation console…. and a lot of their feedback went into the design of the PlayStation 5 architecture.

"And with that, we found that along the way, they were creating some great games that matched up so well to the platform and the ambition we’re trying to achieve. So we’re really fortunate because there are a ton of great titles, as you saw today, and a lot of them are exclusive.

"All in, we showed about 13 titles that are launching exclusively on PlayStation 5. And those exclusive arrangements range from a few months to a couple of years. You saw some great titles: Godfall from Gearbox, Death Loop from Bethesda, Project Athia from Square Enix.

"What I’m really happy about is that, this time around, there are a large number of independent developers who are also going to be with us around the launch timeframe. So you saw some of those titles today: The Pathless from Annapurna, Bugsnax from Young Horses.

"And then a franchise that goes back to the first PlayStation, with Oddworld. We have Oddworld Soulstorm from Oddworld Inhabitants… it’s great to see how far that franchise has come, and how it will be introduced to a whole new generation on PS5."

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have yet to be announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles