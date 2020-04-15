F1 2020 Launches July 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Codemasters has announced its Formula 1 racing simulator game, F1 2020, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will also launch for Google Stadia.

The game features a Career Mode with the ability to do 10 races, 16 races or 22 races in a single Season, the new My Team mode, two player split-screen, customisable settings, and more.

“As huge fans of F1, we continue to innovate and develop game modes that bring players even closer to the real-world sport,” said Lee Mather, F1 2020 Game Director. “We’ve also added new modes to enable more casual players to get up to speed more easily, and we’ve brought back split-screen for social play with friends. The additions reduce both the difficulty and time barrier to entry while retaining the car handling that our simulation players love.”

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

My Team - Be the 11th Team on the Grid

My Team is a major new mode for F1 2020, and a first for the F1 franchise. Alongside the well-established career mode of the F1 games, you’ll be able to experience F1 2020 as a driver-manager, and it’s going to offer you a unique insight into the world of F1!

That’s not all though. Whether you’re playing ‘My Team’, or our traditional Career mode, we’re giving you more flexibility with your season lengths, and you’ll be able to choose between the original and full 22 race season (including Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort), or shorter 10 or 16 options.

Two-player Split-Screen

For social play with friends, two-player split-screen makes its welcome return, so you'll be able to show off those skills against your sibling or fight for first place with your friends.

Customisable Settings

We're also adding a host of different options designed to help those of you new to F1 games and adjust the challenge to match your expertise. These modes are in addition to the core F1 and F2 racing experiences which remain as challenging as ever for those who love the intensity of simulation racing.

The Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition

With the Deluxe Schumacher Edition of F1 2020, you'll get to drive as the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher himself in four of his most iconic cars (which you can check out below!) You'll also receive exclusive content including themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration.

The four cars included in the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition are:

1991: Jordan 191

1994: Benetton B194

1995: Benetton B195

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

