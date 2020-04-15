Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2.1 Fixes Crashes and Many Other Issues - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Valve Software has released an update for Half-Life: Alyx that fixes a wide range of issues with the game. This includes fixes to several bugs that caused crashes, issues with carrying contained object, and more.

Half-Life: Alyx is a virtual reality game that is available now for Windows PC via Steam.

Read the patch notes for Update 1.2.1 below:

Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).

Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fixes some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.

Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.

Fixes several crashes.

Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.

Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.

Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.

Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles