Rumor: Resident Evil 4 Remake in Development With a 2022 Release Window

posted 4 hours ago

With the release of the remake of Resident Evil 3 earlier this month and the remake of Resident Evil 2 in January 2019, there is a new rumor that a remake of Resident Evil 4 has entered full production at Osaka-based developers M-Two. The remake has an estimated release window of 2022.

M-Two was founded by former Platinum Games president Tatsuya Minami. The developer provided support on the Resident Evil 3 remake, which was led by director Kiyohiko Sakata of Redworks.

Shinji Mikami, director of the original Resident Evil 4, according to the rumor is in favor of the Resident Evil 4 remake. He apparently declined to lead the project, but has given his advice on the direction of the game.





"One person with knowledge of development" has said the remake is being directed by a newcomer to the Resident Evil series. It is also not known if any of the original Resident Evil 4 staff that still remain at Capcom will be having any involvement with the remake.

Stay tuned to VGChartz for any news on the rumored Resident Evil 4 remake.

Thanks VideoGamesChronicle.

