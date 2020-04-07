Grounded Launches July 28 for Xbox One, Game Pass on Xbox and PC, and Steam Early Access - News

Xbox Game Studios and Obsidian Entertainment today announced during the latest Inside Xbox show that the survival adventure game, Grounded, will launch on July 28 on Game Preview on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass PC, and Steam Early Access.

Obsidian Entertainment has also released the story trailer for the game:

Here is an overview of the game:

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Join our community and help shape the future of Grounded in Xbox Game Preview.

Grounded will be coming to Game Preview on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass PC, and Steam Early Access on July 28th! pic.twitter.com/WkucrfzJz6 — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) April 7, 2020

