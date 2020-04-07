Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Physical Edition Delayed in the West due to COVID-19 - News

Publisher Nighthawk Interactive announced the PlayStation 4 physical retail edition of Inti Creates’ Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack has been delayed in North America and Europe from April 28 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A new release date was not announced, however, Amazon and GameStop are now listing a June 30 release date.

The digital version of Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will still launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on April 23.

"Due to the ongoing business restrictions and store closures related to the COVID-19 shutdowns, the physical retail version of Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack for PS4 will be delayed," said Nighthawk Interactive. "We appreciate your support and hope you and your loved ones stay safe."

Due to the ongoing business restrictions and store closures related to the COVID-19 shutdowns, the physical retail version ofÂ Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker PackÂ for PS4 will be delayed. We appreciate your support and hope you and your loved ones stayÂ safe. — Nighthawk Interactive (@NH_Interactive) April 6, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Previously only available on Nintendo platforms, the two-in-one package features popular classics Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, now with faster frame rates and a new vocal track created specifically for the PlayStation 4 release. Fans can also explore the entire catalog of downloadable content, which comes pre-loaded in the pack and introduces extra stages, bosses, bonus modes, and songs.

From developer Inti Creates and publisher Nighthawk Interactive, the Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack offers lots of new features, including an exhilarating 60 frames per second upgrade, striking high-resolution event graphics, and an exclusive new vocal track, injecting these supercharged side-scrollers with a renewed vitality.

This critically acclaimed series has intuitive controls, memorable characters, and shockingly epic boss battles. Play as Gunvolt, zipping and zapping your way through levels and skill trials by tagging enemies with your weapon, then shocking them into oblivion. In Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, enjoy the game in an entirely new way with the addition of Gunvolt’s rival Copen as a playable character. Playing as Copen, you can dash through the air, slam into enemies, and unleash devastating homing shots to make short work of your foes.

In the Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack, players will:

Experience the fast-paced gameplay in seamless 60 frames per second.

Enjoy all the downloadable content from the original versions, fighting through extra stages, bosses, and bonus modes, all while rocking out to new songs.

Jam along to over 20 pop vocal tracks, including a new track made exclusively for the PlayStation 4 release.

Get lost in the story with high resolution event graphics and in-game text, so the characters look better than ever.

Journey through the levels and peruse menus on the new, intuitive screen layout.

