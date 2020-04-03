Super Smash Bros. Sales - Nearly 60 Million Sold Combined, Switch Version Top Seller - Sales

/ 1,176 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The cross-over fighting game franchise, Super Smash Bros., is one of Nintendo's most successful franchises that has seen one release per console starting with the Nintendo 64 and going all the way up to the current console, the Nintendo Switch.

The entire Super Smash Bros. series has sold nearly 60 million units lifetime with figures of 58.88 million units as of December 31, 2019. With the Nintendo Switch version still selling well it is only a matter of time before the series tops the 60 million mark.

If you combine the sales of the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U Super Smash Bros. games together, the sales have increased steadily with every new release.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch is the most recent release in the series and is also the best-selling game with 17.68 million shipped as of December 31, 2019. Super Smash Bros. Brawl for the Nintendo Wii comes in second and is the one other game to reach eight figures with sales of 13.30 million units.

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS is the lone handheld release in the series and is the third best-selling with sales of 9.57 million units.

Super Smash Bros. Melee for the Nintendo GameCube sold 7.41 million units, the original for the Nintendo 64 sold 5.55 million units, and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U comes in last place with sales of 5.37 million units.

Here is the list of sales in order of release:

Super Smash Bros. - 5.55 million

Super Smash Bros. Melee - 7.41 million

Super Smash Bros. Brawl - 13.3 million

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS - 9.57 million

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U - 5.37 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 17.68 million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles