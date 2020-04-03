Final Fantasy VII Remake Supports HDR, 4K Support on PS4 Pro - News

/ 486 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sqaure Enix via Twitter a week ahead of the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake announced the game supports HDR on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and supports 4K resolution on the PS4 Pro.

â #FinalFantasy VII Remake supports 4K resolution on #PS4 Pro ðº



â #FF7R also supports HDR output on both PS4 and PS4 Pro ð



We hope youâre looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/me8s9mPg8B — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 2, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

A spectacular re-imagining of one of the most visionary games ever, the first game in this project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 on April 10. A demo for the game is out now on the PlayStation Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles