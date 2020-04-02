Sony Delays The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR Until Further Notice - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it has delayed the release of two of their upcoming games, The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR, from May 29 and May 25, respectively, until further noticed. The games were delayed to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sony added that there are no other games being delayed at this time, however, they will keep fans updated.

"SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice," said Sony in a Tweet. "Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.

"Currently, there are no other delays to report, but we'll keep you updated," Sony added in a followup Tweet.

Read a message from Naughty Dog below on the delay of The Last of Us Part II:

As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information. The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues. We were bummed about this decision, but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all of our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share. We wish you all, your families, and your friends the best of health. Thank you for being amazing fans and your continued support. Stay safe! —Naughty Dog

