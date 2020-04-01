Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending March 28 - Sales

posted 25 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 573,144 consoles sold for the week ending March 28, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 137,350 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 41,397 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,755 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 349,380 units (156.14%). PS4 sales are down 74,807 units (-35.26%), the Xbox One is down 16,196 units (-28.12%) and the 3DS is down 27,408 units (-87.95%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 573,144 ( 53,362,355 ) PlayStation 4 - 137,350 ( 108,117,687 ) Xbox One - 41,397 ( 46,705,709 ) 3DS - 3,755 ( 75,151,068 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 152,297 PlayStation 4 - 39,904 Xbox One - 30,249 3DS - 1,380

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 104,998 PlayStation 4 - 65,750 Xbox One - 8,970 3DS - 1,307 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 305,457 PlayStation 4 - 26,373 Xbox One - 1,062 3DS - 988

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,392 PlayStation 4 - 5,323 Xbox One - 1,116 3DS - 80

