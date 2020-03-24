Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 1st on the Spanish Charts - Sales

/ 515 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) has debuted in first place on the Spanish charts for week 10, 2020, which is the week ending March 8.

FIFA 20 (PS4) is up one spot to second, Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops two spots two third, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) climbs three spots to fourth.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for another week.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 10, 2020 below:

1. Pokémon Mundo Misterioso Equipo de Rescate DX (Switch)

2. FIFA 20 (PS4)

3. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

5. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

6. Minecraft (Switch)

7. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

8. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (PS4)

9. NBA 2K20 (PS4)

10. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles