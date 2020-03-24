Inti Creates is Developing 3 Unannounced Titles - News

Inti Creates CEO Takuya Aizu announced via Twitter the company has three unannounced titles currently in development.

"In light of current events, I think it was a reasonable decision to cancel and postpone the various shows in Japan and abroad, including BitSummit, which would have been held the day after our founding date (May 8)," said Aizu. "However, now I’m thinking every night to morning about how we’re going to announce our three titles currently in development. Should we announce it 'directly' via YouTube?"

Inti Creates has worked on the Azure Striker Gunvolt and Gal Gun series, as well as Blaster Master Zero I and II, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, and Dragon Marked for Death.

