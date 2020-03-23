Nioh 2 Debuts in Third on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 467 Views
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 11, 2020, according to SELL. Nioh 2 (PS4) debuted in third place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Nioh 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Collector's Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- The Sims 4
- Battlefield V
- Anthem
Well it won't be in first place next week. Funny how New Leaf rose in the charts.