Nioh 2 Debuts in Third on the French Charts - Sales

/ 467 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 11, 2020, according to SELL. Nioh 2 (PS4) debuted in third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Nioh 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox One Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Collector's Edition Ori and the Will of the Wisps Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Super Mario 3D Land Luigi's Mansion 2 PC The Sims 4 Battlefield V Anthem

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles