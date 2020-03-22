Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sets UK Record, Doom Eternal Debuts in 2nd - Sales

It was reported earlier that the UK launch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons was 3.5 times bigger than the launch of the last major release in the franchise, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and had a bigger launch the every other Animal Crossing game combined, according to GFK for the week ending March 21, 2020.

The figures for the game are for physical copies only and does not include digital downloads. It is possible digital sales for the game are higher than usual due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. If you keep sales for Pokémon Sword and Shield separate, than the game was the biggest single game launch on the Nintendo Switch in UK history.

Doom Eternal is the one other big release for the week as it debuted in second place. It was a decent amount behind sales for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Sales for the game were also about a third smaller than its predecessor.





It has been a strong week for physical game sales in the UK with over 475,000 games sold last week, which is over three times the previous week. Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal were the main reason for the increase in sales. However, game sales increased across the board.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NEW Doom Eternal - New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Same Trilogy Forza Horizon 4 Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Refueled Red Dead Redemption 2

