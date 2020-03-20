GDC Summer 2020 Set for August 4 to 6 - News

Game Developers Conference 2020 was postponed from this week over the concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the beginning of March. The event organizers Informa Tech have announced a replacement to GDC called GDC Summer 2020. It will run from August 4 to 6 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Here is an overview of GDC Summer:

GDC Summer’s conference program will consist of high-quality technical content, mixed with valuable roundtable discussions to foster conversation and connection. The event will host a new series of microtalks and fireside chats, as well as a dedicated space for comprehensive career development sessions covering topics such as how to pitch your game, effective communication strategies, how to land an investor/publisher and business development strategies. As a celebration of the game development industry, GDC Summer 2020 will roll-out a new community partnership program. Organizations will have the opportunity to apply for space onsite to host meetings and gatherings alongside the main event. Qualifying organizations could include SIG meetings, non-profit board meetings, local meet-ups, hosted “office hours” by community professionals, portfolio review rooms, podcast recording and more. This program enables GDC as an organization to reach areas of the industry previously untapped due to space restrictions. Meanwhile, sponsorship packages are designed to be easy to execute, with a shorter-than-average runway compared to other industry events. GDC Summer will give the game development community a chance to come together in a way that hasn’t currently been possible due to COVID-19. Safety remains the GDC organizers’ paramount concern and the GDC team will continue to monitor the latest information from health officials to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone at GDC Summer, GDC 2021 and beyond. Full details for GDC Summer can be viewed on the official GDC website.

