Platformer Clive ‘N’ Wrench Headed to Switch and Steam This Winter

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Dinosaur Bytes announced the 3D platformer, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam this winter.

"Clive ‘N’ Wrench perfectly captures that 90s-esque 3D platformer fun that gamers have been desiring in recent years," said Numskull Games managing director Martin Defries. "Taking inspiration from some of the classics of that genre, with plenty of original ideas of its own, we couldn’t be happier to work alongside Rob Wass to bring his exceptional work to the limelight after nine years in development."

Clive ‘N’ Wrench lead developer Rob Wass added, "I’m really excited to be able to bring Clive ‘N’ Wrench to the platform I easily get the most requests for, not only that but on a cartridge too. It’s a childhood dream come true, in more ways than one."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by genre classics like Spyro the Dragon and Jak & Daxter, Clive ‘N’ Wrench has its titular rabbit and monkey duo jump, roll, hover, and spin their way through a whole host of wacky worlds. This nostalgic retro romp launches on PC and the Nintendo Switch this winter.

Key Features:

Time-Bending Story – Clive, a rabbit, and Wrench, the literal monkey on his back, adventure through time and space in a 1950s fridge, all on a quest to undo Clive’s cousin Nancy’s mistake and ultimately thwart the tyrannical Dr. Daucus. A colorful cast of characters, both from the modern day and throughout time, await you on your journey!

– Clive, a rabbit, and Wrench, the literal monkey on his back, adventure through time and space in a 1950s fridge, all on a quest to undo Clive’s cousin Nancy’s mistake and ultimately thwart the tyrannical Dr. Daucus. A colorful cast of characters, both from the modern day and throughout time, await you on your journey! Space-Defying Locations – Clive ‘N’ Wrench features 11 distinct levels as well as boss battles and a hub world. Your adventure will take your all the way from the prehistoric ice age in Iceceratops, through ancient Egypt in Tempus Tombs, and even all the way through to the old west in The Chimp, The Bag, and the Bunny.

– Clive ‘N’ Wrench features 11 distinct levels as well as boss battles and a hub world. Your adventure will take your all the way from the prehistoric ice age in Iceceratops, through ancient Egypt in Tempus Tombs, and even all the way through to the old west in The Chimp, The Bag, and the Bunny. Tight Moveset – A platformer is only as strong as its moveset, which is why a huge amount of time and effort has been put into both the feel and animation of each move in Clive and Wrench’s diverse moveset. Tailored for both experienced players and newcomers alike, every action you perform will feel tight and precise.

A Work of Passion – Mostly developed solely by creator and lead developer Rob Wass in his spare time since 2011, Clive ‘N’ Wrench is a real work of passion from a genuine fan of the genre – we can’t wait for you to play it this year!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

