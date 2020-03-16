Nioh 2 Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

by, posted 15 hours ago

Nioh 2 (PS4) debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GFK for the week ending March 14, 2020. It didn't take much for the game to reach the top spot as the game sold 63 percent fewer copies than the original, when you don't include digital sales. The first game debuted in second place in February 2019.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) shoots up the charts to second place as sales increased 108 percent. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) drops to third place as sales fell 53 percent week-on-week.

The Xbox One exclusive Ori and the Will of the Wisps debuted in 13th place. However, the game is available on Xbox Game Pass, which must have hurt retail sales for the game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Nioh 2 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokkémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V The Division 2 Luigi's Mansion 3 Minecraft Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

