Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD Switch Physical Edition Launches in May - News

Publisher Microids announced the physical edition of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on May 26 and in Europe on May 28. This includes the standard and limited editions. The limited edition includes a copy of the game, exclusive box with lenticular, key chain, and a set of stickers.

The digital version of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD launched for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 23 for $29.99.

View a trailer of the limited edition below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You're the Stranger, a mysterious bounty hunter on a mission to bag the ultimate prize. And you need that money like no one else because there is something very wrong with your health and the only way to fix it is a very costly operation.

