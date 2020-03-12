Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nightdive Studios and Alcon Entertainment have announced Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

The remastered version of the 1997 point-and-click adventure game will launch in 2020. The game is based on Ridley Scott's 1982 cyberpunk noir film, Blade Runner, which "follows detective Ray McCoy as he hunts down renegade replicants, or androids that look remarkably human, in a futuristic version of 2019 Los Angeles. The game's narrative runs tangentially with the events of the film."

The original game was developed by Westwood studios, who is no longer in business. They were best known for the Command & Conquer real-time strategy series. Nightdive Studios is known for remastering games such as System Shock and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

Thanks Hollywood Reporter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles