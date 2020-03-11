Nippon Ichi Software Announces Action RPG Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume for Switch and PS4 - News

Nippon Ichi Software announced action RPG, Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game will launch in Japan on June 25 for 6,980 yen. A release in the west has not been announced.

Here is an overview of the game via Gematsu:

Characters:

Poison Princess (voiced by Manami Numakura)

White Poison Princess (voiced by Mina Takagawa)

Girl in Mourning Dress (voiced by Tomoko Kawakami)

A Hell for Every Girl:

Yumi Moriyasu – The hell of a girl who turned reality to ashes.

Mahoro Hiiragi – The hell of a girl who died without fulfilling her promise to a friend.

Yoshie Nanasaki – The hell of a girl entranced by a curse.

Misao Mizuki – The hell of a girl who loves erotic books.

Game Details:

Hells have Poison Swamps born from the thoughts of girls. The protagonist—a man with one arm melted down to the bone—cooperates with the Poison Princess in order to return to the living world.

Communication parts with the Poison Princess have multiple stories.

Delusions realized by the reckless thoughts of the Poison Princess wander the hells. There are many variations of these Delusions, such as those that attack at close-range and those that launch sneak attacks.

The Poison Swamps can be moved by the Poison Princess, and absorb the poison that it surrounds. During this time, you can also defeat enemies caught in the swamps.

There are various attack methods, such as fusing the Poison Princess in your arm, and firing bullets like a third-person shooter.

