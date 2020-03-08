Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix Tops 150,000 Units Shipped, Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone Ships 450,000 - Sales

SEGA announced Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix has shipped over 150,000 units in Japan and Asia. The figure includes digital sales.

SEGA also announced Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone, which includes Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX, has shipped over 450,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix launched for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 13, and will launch in North America and Europe in 2020. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone is available for the PlayStation 4.

