Gamescom 2020 Organizers Reveal First Confirmed Exhibitors - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 224 Views
The organizers for Gamescom 2020 have announced the first list of confirmed exhibitors for the gaming convention, which runs from August 25 to 29 in Cologne, Germany.
Here is the first of confirmed exhibitors:
- Astragon Entertainment
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Bethesda Softworks
- Capcom Entertainment
- CD Projekt RED
- Electronic Arts
- ESL Gaming
- Kalypso Media
- Koch Media
- MediaMarkt
- Microsoft / Xbox
- My.com
- NCSOFT
- Nintendo
- Sega
- THQ Nordic
- Twitch
- Ubisoft
- Wargaming
- Alternate
- Aorus (Gigabyte)
- BenQ
- Caseking
- Corsair
- Kingston Technology
- Medion
- Omen
- Samsung
- Trust
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.