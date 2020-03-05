Gamescom 2020 Organizers Reveal First Confirmed Exhibitors - News

The organizers for Gamescom 2020 have announced the first list of confirmed exhibitors for the gaming convention, which runs from August 25 to 29 in Cologne, Germany.

Here is the first of confirmed exhibitors:

Astragon Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Capcom Entertainment

CD Projekt RED

Electronic Arts

ESL Gaming

Kalypso Media

Koch Media

MediaMarkt

Microsoft / Xbox

My . com

NCSOFT

Nintendo

Sega

THQ Nordic

Twitch

Ubisoft

Wargaming

Alternate

Aorus (Gigabyte)

BenQ

Caseking

Corsair

Kingston Technology

Medion

Omen

Samsung

Trust

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

