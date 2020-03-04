Pokémon Sword And Shield Top the Japanese Charts - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) has retaken the top spot on on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 24,886, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 1.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (PS4) dropped from first to second with sales of 19,504 units, while the Switch version fells to eighth place with sales of 8,889 units. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (NS) debuted in sixth with sales of 11,610 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 53,098 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 9,583 units, the 3DS sold 1,131 units, and the Xbox One sold 72 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 24,886 (3,470,674) [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/20/20) – 19,504 (135,499) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,510 (1,285,095) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,958 (2,793,235) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,635 (3,581,055) [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom, 02/27/20) – 11,610 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 8,958 (704,963) [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/20/20) – 8,889 (55,304) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 7,650 (1,354,554) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 7,644 (165,331)

