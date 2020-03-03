E3 2020 is 'Moving Ahead Full Speed,' But Organizers Keeping a Close Eye on the Coronavirus Outbreak - News

Over the course of several weeks many video game companies that were planned to attend this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC 2020) cancelled their attendance due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (CODVID19). Within the last few days the organizers for the event postponed it from March to summer 2020.

There are concerns that if the coronavirus isn't contained that E3 2020, one of the biggest gaming events of the year, might be cancelled as well. However, Entertainment Software Association, the organizers for E3 2020, have stated that plan to move ahead with the event, but are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"Everyone is watching the situation very closely" said the ESA in an statement to VICE. "We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June."





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

