Granblue Fantasy: Versus Update 1.11 Out Now, Zooey DLC Reveal Leaked

posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Cygames has released update 1.11 for Granblue Fantasy: Versus. The update adds Beelzebub and Narmaya to the game.

The PlayStation Store accidentally leaked the fifth DLC character for the game will be Zooey. The leak happened on the listing for the Color Pack Sets 4, 5, and 6 on the Asian PlayStation Stores. Zooey is planned to officially be announced during the Granblue Fantasy 6th Anniversary Special live stream on March 8.





Here are the patch notes for update 1.11 and 1.10:

Version 1.11

The battle system has been updated. Replays that are incompatible to the update system will no longer be viewable.

Certain bugs were fixed.

Version 1.10

The following characters were added to the game: Beelzebub Narmaya

In-game text has been updated.

Certain bugs were fixed.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japn and Asia and North America, and will launch in Europe on March 27. It will also launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 13 worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

