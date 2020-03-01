Baldur’s Gate III Has a 'AAA Budget and Team,' According to Dev - News

Baldur’s Gate 3 executive producer David Walgrave in a recent interview with Eurogamer discussed the scope of the game. He considers the game AAA in quality due to the budget and team.

"Yes," said Walgrave when asked if he could consider the game AAA. "I think, for instance what you've seen, with the lip-synching and the cinematics, the motion capturing that we're doing - I think you're still seeing it in "raw" form. But we do know what it can be, and we have again hired a couple of guys with a lot of experience. The cinematic producer and the cinematic director come from Telltale. This is what they've been doing for the last five, six years.

"They know what they're doing, they know what to request from the team that hasn't done anything like this before. So, if you see that - and if you see all the technical stuff that has gone into our engine - I would call it a triple-A game. It has a triple-A budget, has a triple-A team by now, and I think that is our aspiration.

"We are still one hundred percent independent; we don't have anyone that we need to talk to. Apart from Wizards of the Coast, that still needs to agree on certain things that we do - but they did give us a creative carte blanche, almost - like certain things, we just need to check with them. But the relationship that we have with them is very good, and they're not being difficult about anything."

View the opening cinematic below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Baldur’s Gate III is an entirely next-generation RPG taking place in the Forgotten Realms setting from Dungeons & Dragons and 20 years in the making. Return to the legendary city of Baldur’s Gate in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival and the lure of absolute power.

Dark powers are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your mind. Resist, and turn evil against itself. Or embrace corruption, and lay claim to the Forgotten Realms.

Key Features:

A Truly Next-Generation Experience Built using the new Divinity 4.0 engine with AAA production values. Cinematic dialogs, all performance captured across 1.5 million words. Unparalleled depth and replayability, whether in single player or multiplayer. Expanded Attitude System to leave your mark on the world. Dynamic Music that shifts in tone to the context of a battle, situation, and story. Layered Crime system that holds you accountable for your actions and affects your reputation. Four-player online multiplayer and split-screen couch co-op for two players.

The Most Authentic Dungeons & Dragons RPG Ever Created Hundreds of locations true to the lore, spanning over 100 hours of gameplay. Choose from 15 Dungeons & Dragons Build relationships with your companions in your ever-evolving campsite. Roll the dice to determine your fate in a story with countless permutations. Speak with the dead to learn new facts and uncover secrets.

Evolved Turn-Based Combat True to Dungeons & Dragons

Switch to turn-based mode to solve puzzles or sneak up on characters.



Manipulate light and darkness for non-binary style stealth action.



The next generation of turn-based combat featuring hundreds of Dungeons & Dragons spells and actions.



Unlimited freedom to explore and experiment.

Baldur's Gate III will launch for Windows PC in early access in 2020.

