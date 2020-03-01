Two Point Hospital Debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts - Sales

Two Point Hospital debuted in second place on the UK retail charts, according to GFK for the week ending February 29, 2020. The game's predecessor, Theme Hospital, peaked at the top spot in 1997.

The Nintendo Switch version accounted for 55 percent of the physical box sales, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 34 percent and the Xbox One with 12 percent.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up one spot to first place as sales increased 30 percent week-on-week.

Rune Factory 4 Special for the Nintendo Switch was the other new debut in the UK charts. The game made its debut in 17th place.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Two Point Hospital - NEW FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Division 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

