Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Charts in Spain

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Spanish charts for week 6, 2020, which is the week ending February 9. Position two through five are all Nintendo Switch games: Pokemon Sword and Shield, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Luigi's Mansion 3.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for the week.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 6, 2020 below:

1. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

2. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

4. Minecraft (Switch)

5. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch)

6. FIFA 20 (PS4)

7. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

9. NBA 2K20 (PS4)

10. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)

